Dave Levy of AWS Receives 2024 Wash100 Award

Dave Levy , vice president of worldwide public sector at Amazon Web Services, accepted his 2024 Wash100 Award during a recent meeting with Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson .

Levy earned his fifth Wash100 Award this year for his work driving the adoption of cloud services, generative artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies across the public sector.

“By harnessing the power of cloud, AI, IT and software, Dave is leading the charge to put cutting-edge technology into the hands of our warfighters and public sector decision makers,” commented Garrettson. “Dave’s bold, innovative vision and his knack for getting things done make him an obvious choice for our 2024 Wash100 list.”

Executive Mosaic congratulates Dave Levy and AWS on their inclusion in this year’s Wash100 list.