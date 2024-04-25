Brian Gumbel Selected as Dataminr President & COO

u003Cpu003Eu003Ca href=”https://www.linkedin.com/in/briangumbel/”u003Eu003Cspanu003Eu003Cuu003EBrian Gumbelu003C/uu003Eu003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E, a seasoned leader in the cybersecurity industry, has joined u003C/spanu003Eu003Ca href=”https://executivebiz.com/?s=dataminr”u003Eu003Cspanu003Eu003Cuu003EDataminru003C/uu003Eu003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E as president and chief operating officer.u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EIn his new role, Gumbel will leverage his over two decades of experience in the field to u003C/spanu003Eu003Ca href=”https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dataminr-hires-new-president-coo-to-accelerate-momentum-for-its-real-time-ai-platform-302126725.html”u003Eu003Cspanu003Eu003Cuu003Eguide growth effortsu003C/uu003Eu003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E within the company, Dataminr announced from New York, New York on Thursday.u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EDataminr CEO u003C/spanu003Eu003Ca href=”https://www.linkedin.com/in/ted-bailey-11b3492/”u003Eu003Cspanu003Eu003Cuu003ETed Baileyu003C/uu003Eu003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E noted Gumbel’s “proven track record in driving sustainable growth” and highlighted his “demonstrated success in pioneering go-to-market initiatives and experience scaling global organizations.”u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EHis addition to Dataminr’s leadership team, said Bailey, “will help accelerate the global adoption of our rapidly advancing AI platform.”u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EDataminr’s customer base has already grown, and the enterprise was recently valued at $4 billion.u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EAs president and COO, Gumbel will lead Dataminr’s go-to-market strategy for the company’s complete customer base, which includes defense, federal and state and local government organizations as well as other commercial entities. He will also helm sales operations, marketing and partnerships.u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EGumbel said Dataminr “has an immense opportunity” to bring its artificial intelligence platform to organizations across the globe. u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003E“I am energized by the strength of the leadership team and passionate employee base, and excited to propel the next phase of Dataminr’s growth and place its powerful technology into the hands of customers who need it,” he added.u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EGumbel has held numerous executive positions throughout his 25-year career. Most recently, he was president of Armis, and before then, he was chief revenue officer of Sisense. He has also served in leadership roles at ForeScout Technologies, Tanium and McAfee.

Another recent executive appointment – the selection of Murali Nemani as chief marketing officer in February – was an earlier step in Dataminr's growth strategy. His responsibilities in the role are to generate customer outcomes and widen the adoption of the company's AI platform.