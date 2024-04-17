Cyber Threat Intel Provider Cloudburst Technologies Receives Investment From In-Q-Tel

Venture capital financing company In-Q-Tel made an investment in Cloudburst Technologies during the cyber threat intelligence provider’s latest venture funding round.

Cloudburst said Monday that the investment will make it possible for the company to support various U.S. government agencies.

Commenting on the investment, IQT Partner Grant Whiting said, “We are proud to partner with Cloudburst to provide critical data and analysis to help advance our government partners’ missions.”

Cloudburst also announced the development of several artificial intelligence-powered proprietary methodologies that make it possible to evaluate the market influence of online actors based on their activities, impacts and accuracy.

The innovations were developed by the company’s data science team under the leadership of Ben Turner, head of engineering.