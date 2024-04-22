in Contract Awards, News

Conti Federal Awarded $63M Hangar Facility Construction Contract

Conti Federal Services has won a $63 million firm-fixed-price contract for hangar facility construction at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

The Orlando, Florida-based construction and engineering company will also build airfield apron, site features, utilities and infrastructure, with work expected to be completed by Oct. 21, 2026, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Conti Federal was obligated the total contract amount from fiscal 2024 military construction funds of the Air Force at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers selected Conti Federal out of five vendors that joined the contracting activity’s online solicitation for the construction work.

Conti Federal is a global, mid-size construction and engineering company that supports the nation’s mission critical projects. It has been in operation for more than 115 years, serving the mission of the U.S. federal government. It employs “Warrior Lean”, a construction management process combining lean construction principles with the military decision-making prowess.

Written by Christine Thropp

