in Contract Awards, News

Client Solution Architects Secures Spot on $975M Army Contract for Training Services

Client Solution Architects logo/LinkedIn
Client Solution Architects Secures Spot on $975M Army Contract for Training Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Army Contracting Command – Orlando has awarded Client Solution Architects a spot on the Mission Training Complex Capabilities Support II contract.

CSA said Wednesday that under the $975 million multiple-award indefinite‐delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract, it will work to enhance the readiness of military units by providing live, virtual, constructive and gaming training as well as technical support.

The deal comes with a one-year base period and four option years.

Commenting on the award, CSA Army business unit Vice President Matt Matthews said his company “is honored to continue our important work with the U.S. Army, and we look forward to executing training and exercise support for all echelons by delivering mission command training capabilities that enhance unit readiness.”

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

QinetiQ US Receives Contract to Provide Army C5ISR Center With Support Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
QinetiQ US Receives Contract to Provide Army C5ISR Center With Support Services
BWXT Selected as Inaugural Member of Supplier Group Supporting GE's BWRX-300 Modular Reactor - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BWXT Selected as Inaugural Member of Supplier Group Supporting GE’s BWRX-300 Modular Reactor