Client Solution Architects Secures Spot on $975M Army Contract for Training Services

Army Contracting Command – Orlando has awarded Client Solution Architects a spot on the Mission Training Complex Capabilities Support II contract.

CSA said Wednesday that under the $975 million multiple-award indefinite‐delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract, it will work to enhance the readiness of military units by providing live, virtual, constructive and gaming training as well as technical support.

The deal comes with a one-year base period and four option years.

Commenting on the award, CSA Army business unit Vice President Matt Matthews said his company “is honored to continue our important work with the U.S. Army, and we look forward to executing training and exercise support for all echelons by delivering mission command training capabilities that enhance unit readiness.”