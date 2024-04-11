CIO Ann Dunkin Is Dedicated to Bringing ‘the Latest Tech’ to DOE

The U.S. Department of Energy’s fleet of national laboratories — 17 in total, stretching coast to coast — utilize an array of cutting edge, extremely modern technologies. Their function and success demands “the latest technologies to address some of today’s most pressing challenges,” per DOE Chief Information Officer Ann Dunkin .

Ahead of her keynote address at the Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual CIO Summit on April 17, Dunkin spoke with ExecutiveBiz to share a preview of some of the topics she’ll touch on during her remarks. Don’t miss Dunkin’s speech, along with appearances from the most robust assembly of federal CIOs you’ll find, at this essential GovCon networking event. Register here now !

Dunkin said that the DOE “is leading a variety of efforts to leverage the latest technologies. For example, the North American Energy Resilience Model.”

“Through a partnership of national laboratories, DOE is harnessing advanced computing capabilities to provide tools and capabilities to predict the consequences of natural hazards and malicious attacks—and to evaluate the best mitigations and responses,” Dunkin told us.

In recent months, the DOE CIO has also spoken publicly about her interest in other emerging technologies, like quantum and artificial intelligence.

“The impact of quantum or encryption, that’s an area where we really need to be thinking very hard right now,” Dunkin shared at an event in December. “As soon as we can find some algorithms that will work, we’ll be attacking that problem. More importantly, the ability to accelerate our computing technology, especially to build better models and simulations, will allow us to advance a lot of technologies beyond what we can do today.”

Meanwhile, in a February interview , Dunkin stated : “We want to make sure people can use AI in the best way possible to support operations and to make DOE a better place and make it run better…if you want to be able to understand how to use AI in a safe place, we’re creating that space for people to do that.”