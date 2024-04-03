Christina Cook Takes on Chief Revenue Officer Role at True Anomaly

Christina Cook, a 14-year Palantir Technologies veteran, has been named chief revenue officer at space security and sustainability start-up True Anomaly.

Cook, the first individual to serve in the newly created position, will oversee the development and implementation of True Anomaly’s go-to-market strategy, including sales, business development and partnerships, the company said Tuesday.

“Her experience extends across a range of U.S. government customers and she has a proven track record of execution and leadership. Christina will be an invaluable team member for ensuring True Anomaly products and services get into the hands of warfighters rapidly and at scale,” said Even Rogers, co-founder and CEO of True Anomaly.

Before joining the Colorado-based space technology provider, Cook oversaw business development efforts at Palantir where she helped build the company’s presence in the public and private sectors.

Her industry career includes time as a consultant at BAE Systems and a consulting associate at Cambridge Associates.