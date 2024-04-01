Chenega’s Security Business Acquires EMI to Expand Fire, Emergency Services Capabilities; Tim Lamb Quoted

Chenega’s security strategic business unit has acquired E&M International for an undisclosed sum as part of a push to broaden its capacity to deliver critical fire and emergency services and capabilities to existing and future customers.

Albuquerque, New Mexico-based EMI is focused on providing fire alarm systems, mass notification, emergency communications and clean agent fire suppression technologies, Chenega said in a press release received by Executive Mosaic on Monday.

The company employs fire protection systems specialists who have certification from the National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies.

“We are excited about bringing EMI and its great employees into the Chenega family,” said Tim Lamb, president of Chenega SSBU.

“The acquisition of EMI truly enhances our ability to continue to provide world class services and support to our customers,” Lamb added.

Chenega SSBU provides electronic security systems, physical security and fire and emergency support services for federal government clients.