CGI Federal’s Fed Future 2030 Campaign Imagines a Modernized Tomorrow for Government Services

CGI Federal has begun a new initiative that focuses on the power of technology to work in concert with people to bring about the services and solutions the citizenry demands from the federal government.

The Fed Future 2030 campaign was launched last week in a multimedia deluge: a video series, a podcast and a flipbook all work to explicate CGI Federal’s goals for the next six years, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company told ExecutiveBiz.

The video series examines an ideal constituent-government arrangement where the government could accurately determine what citizens need and offer them “personalized services through complete, comprehensive, credible real-time available data,” according to the company. Watch one video, on personalizing government services, here and a data- and AI-focused one here .

In an exclusive video podcast, CGI Federal Senior Vice President and Regulatory Agencies BU lead Stefan Becker interviews Mary Davies, formerly of NASA and the General Services Administration, about how AI and connected devices can evolve and optimize government-citizen transactions. During the conversation, they highlight successful examples like the Federal Acquisition Service Catalog Platform and stress the importance of public-private partnerships. Watch the episode here .