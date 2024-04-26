CBP CIO Sonny Bhagowalia Receives 2024 Wash100 Award

Sonny Bhagowalia , assistant commissioner at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Information Technology and CBP chief information officer, received his 2024 Wash100 Award from Jim Garrettson on stage at the Potomac Officers Club ’s 5th Annual CIO Summit.

Bhagowalia made his debut on the prestigious Wash100 list this year. He is recognized for his outstanding leadership, specifically in the areas of artificial intelligence and information technology. Read more about why he received the 2024 Wash100 Award here .

The CBP CIO participated in a panel discussion on leveraging generative AI to achieve IT modernization goals at POC’s CIO Summit earlier this month. Check out his insights from the panel here .

Executive Mosaic congratulates Sonny Bhagowalia and CBP on their inclusion in the 2024 Wash100 list.