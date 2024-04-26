Carahsoft to Distribute Quantum’s Data Management Products to Public Sector

Carahsoft Technology has entered into an agreement with Quantum to market the latter’s suite of end-to-end data management offerings to government clients.

Federal agencies can acquire the Quantum products through reseller partners and various government contract vehicles, Carahsoft said Thursday.

The products can be accessed through the GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

Headquartered in California, Quantum provides data lifecycle management services tailored to assist organizations in managing data-intensive workloads and extensive data lakes that power artificial intelligence applications.