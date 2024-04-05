Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for Trellis Data’s Speech-to-Text Services; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has closed an agreement with Australian artificial intelligence firm Trellis Data to distribute the latter’s Secure Chat suite to government agencies.

Michael Adams , sales director at Carahsoft, said Thursday the company is “pleased to add Trellis Data’s Secure Chat and Speech solutions to Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning portfolio.”

“Designed for agencies with security and privacy needs, Trellis’ solutions provide organizations with a powerful system to extract value from sensitive data and offer secure, multilingual transcription tailored to meet mission objectives,” Adams added.

Trellis Data’s platform employs universal translator technology, enabling clients to converse across multiple languages in near real-time.

Carahsoft will distribute the services via reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.