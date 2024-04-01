in Cybersecurity, News

Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for Orca Cloud Security Product; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Alex Whitworth, Sales Director, Carahsoft

Orca Security’s agentless cloud security offering will be promoted to the public sector under a partnership agreement with Carahsoft Technology.

Carahsoft said Thursday the Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers comprehensive insights into an organization’s cloud risk and compliance within 24 hours and eliminates blind spots and performance issues associated with agent-based services.

“Through collaborating with Orca Security and our reseller partners, we empower agencies with visibility and compliance across complex multi-cloud environments and support the Government’s efforts to procure and deploy the most advanced cybersecurity solutions available,” said Alex Whitworth, sales director at Carahsoft.

The platform will be available via Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contracts.

