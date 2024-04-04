Carahsoft to Offer Ardalyst Cybersecurity Service to Public Sector; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Carahsoft Technology , under a partnership agreement, will distribute Ardalyst ‘s defense industrial base-compliant cybersecurity service through its reseller partners to the public sector and government contractors.

Tesseract can develop, implement and maintain cybersecurity programs tailored to fulfill Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification compliance requirements for small and mid-sized enterprises both on on-premises and cloud-based infrastructures, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

Alex Whitworth , sales director at Carahsoft, remarked, “Tesseract’s blend of dual infrastructure support, scalability and comprehensive service plans are invaluable to organizations seeking to procure and deploy cybersecurity solutions for CMMC compliance.”

He further said, “Our team and reseller partners are excited to bring Ardalyst’s uniquely positioned program to Public Sector and DIB organizations, supporting them as they work to enhance their cybersecurity infrastructures and comply with rapidly evolving regulations.”

Based in Maryland, Ardalyst provides advanced digital defense services to organizations, particularly those involved with national security and defense.