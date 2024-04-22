in Contract Awards, News

CACI Secures $1.3B Communications & IT Support Task Order for EUCOM, AFRICOM; John Mengucci Quoted

John Mengucci
John Mengucci, President and CEO, CACI

CACI International has booked a potential $1.3 billion task order to provide U.S. European Command and Africa Command with communications and information technology expertise over a five-year period.

The contractor will be responsible for software and hardware modernization, network optimization and end-user support at 60 locations throughout Europe and Africa, CACI said Monday.

Other award inclusions are joint all domain command and control integration, cybersecurity and zero trust implementation, cloud enablement, edge computing and Commercial Solutions for Classified.

These efforts are meant to support EUCOM and AFRICOM in their global conflict prevention, crisis response and other multi-domain operations with NATO, allies and mission partners.

“CACI’s proven performance delivering responsive IT and communications in complex, multi-regional OCONUS environments, coupled with our leading-edge technical solutions and accelerators, enhance USEUCOM and USAFRICOM’s rapid response capabilities,” said John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient. “We are uniquely positioned to equip the warfighter to successfully execute their missions and enhance communication, collaboration and coordination with partner nations.”

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

