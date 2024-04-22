CACI Secures $1.3B Communications & IT Support Task Order for EUCOM, AFRICOM; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International has booked a potential $1.3 billion task order to provide U.S. European Command and Africa Command with communications and information technology expertise over a five-year period.

The contractor will be responsible for software and hardware modernization, network optimization and end-user support at 60 locations throughout Europe and Africa, CACI said Monday.

Other award inclusions are joint all domain command and control integration, cybersecurity and zero trust implementation, cloud enablement, edge computing and Commercial Solutions for Classified.

These efforts are meant to support EUCOM and AFRICOM in their global conflict prevention, crisis response and other multi-domain operations with NATO, allies and mission partners.

“CACI’s proven performance delivering responsive IT and communications in complex, multi-regional OCONUS environments, coupled with our leading-edge technical solutions and accelerators, enhance USEUCOM and USAFRICOM’s rapid response capabilities,” said John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient. “We are uniquely positioned to equip the warfighter to successfully execute their missions and enhance communication, collaboration and coordination with partner nations.”