CACI Secures $60M Navy UAV Payload Integration Support Contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded CACI International a potential five-year, $59.9 million contract to operate and integrate information operations payloads into unmanned aerial vehicles supplied to joint forces.

The sole-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a three-year base term valued at approximately $37.5 million and a two-year option period that could bring the ceiling amount to $59.9 million, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Work will be carried out in Colorado, New Jersey, Maryland, California and Virginia and could run through April 2024 if all options are exercised.

The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego will obligate funding through delivery and task orders using the Navy’s operations and maintenance, other procurement and research, development, test and evaluation funds.