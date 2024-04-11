in Contract Awards, News

CACI Secures $60M Navy UAV Payload Integration Support Contract

CACI logo Photo by: Wikimedia Commons licensed under CC0
CACI Secures $60M Navy UAV Payload Integration Support Contract
Navy contract award

The U.S. Navy has awarded CACI International a potential five-year, $59.9 million contract to operate and integrate information operations payloads into unmanned aerial vehicles supplied to joint forces.

The sole-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a three-year base term valued at approximately $37.5 million and a two-year option period that could bring the ceiling amount to $59.9 million, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Work will be carried out in Colorado, New Jersey, Maryland, California and Virginia and could run through April 2024 if all options are exercised.

The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego will obligate funding through delivery and task orders using the Navy’s operations and maintenance, other procurement and research, development, test and evaluation funds.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

CACI Internationalcontract awardDefense DepartmentDODGovconIDIQ ContractNavypayload integrationUAVunmanned aerial vehicle

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Leidos Lands Army National Guard Contract for Aviation Training Support
Leidos Lands Army National Guard Contract for Aviation Training Support
BAE Systems Inc. Partners With Ansys for DOD Engineering Modernization Effort
BAE Systems Inc. Partners With Ansys for DOD Engineering Modernization Effort