CACI Demonstrates ‘Outstanding Performance’ in Q3 FY 2024, John Mengucci Says

CACI International has released its financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2024, during which the company demonstrated what President and CEO and 2024 Wash100 winner John Mengucci described as “outstanding performance.”

CACI reported Wednesday that it had generated $1.9 billion in revenue during the period, an 11.1 percent improvement year-over-year, and $115.4 million in net income, a 14.5 percent improvement year-over-year.

The company also saw $3.5 billion in contract awards in the quarter, which includes a $1.3 billion deal to provide U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command with communications and IT expertise; a $638 million deal to provide the Department of Defense with enterprise product support; and a $271 million deal to provide the DOD with logistics and sustainment support.

Mengucci said the results for the quarter are “strong across the board,” making it possible for his company to raise its revenue and earnings guidance for the fiscal year.

The company had earlier projected between $7.3 billion and $7.5 billion in revenue for FY2024. Following the third quarter results, the projection has been adjusted to between $7.5 billion and $7.6 billion.