in Executive Moves, News

Brian McElyea Named RELI Group’s Cyber VP

Brian McElyea/RELI Group
Brian McElyea Named RELI Group's Cyber VP
Brian McElyea, VP of Cyber, RELI Group

Brian McElyea, an executive with two decades of experience in cybersecurity, was appointed vice president of cyber at RELI Group.

The Maryland-headquartered services provider said McElyea previously worked as mission capability leader for TRADECRAFT internal research and development organization at Peraton and brought in experience from civil, intelligence, space and private health care sectors.

McElyea’s expansive career also includes time with Northrop Grumman, FORCE 3 and the U.S. Navy.

Highlighting the new VP’s diverse cyber leadership background, RELI Group CEO Swami Swaminathan said of McElyea, “We anticipate his strategic vision and expertise will not only fortify our defenses, but drive our company toward a future where security is not just a priority, but a competitive advantage.”

McElyea assumed the RELI Group VP post on April 1.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Brian McElyeaCyberCybersecurityexecutive moveGovconRELI Group

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Raytheon Awarded Navy Contract to Enhance CADRE Capability
Raytheon Awarded Navy Contract to Enhance CADRE Capability
Baird’s Jean Stack Presented With 2024 Wash100 Award
Baird’s Jean Stack Presented With 2024 Wash100 Award