Brian McElyea Named RELI Group’s Cyber VP

Brian McElyea, an executive with two decades of experience in cybersecurity, was appointed vice president of cyber at RELI Group.

The Maryland-headquartered services provider said McElyea previously worked as mission capability leader for TRADECRAFT internal research and development organization at Peraton and brought in experience from civil, intelligence, space and private health care sectors.

McElyea’s expansive career also includes time with Northrop Grumman, FORCE 3 and the U.S. Navy.

Highlighting the new VP’s diverse cyber leadership background, RELI Group CEO Swami Swaminathan said of McElyea, “We anticipate his strategic vision and expertise will not only fortify our defenses, but drive our company toward a future where security is not just a priority, but a competitive advantage.”

McElyea assumed the RELI Group VP post on April 1.