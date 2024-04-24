Brian Fitzpatrick Appointed QinetiQ US Business Development VP

Brian Fitzpatrick, former chief growth officer at LMI, has joined Qinetiq U.S. as vice president of business development for advanced robotics and mission solutions, ExecutiveBiz has learned.

He brings to the role decades-long experience in federal government consulting, information technology, research and development, professional and technical services.

Most recently, Fitzpatrick served as chief growth officer and consultant at Advanced Technology International for nearly three years. He was with LMI as interim president and CEO then CGO before that.

His distinctive three-decade career also includes time working as VP and general manager at DXC Technology, VP of business development at American Systems and director of business development at Northrop Grumman.

Earlier, Fitzpatrick was a chief of staff at the House of Representatives for over 10 years.

The executive assumed his current role at QinetiQ U.S. in January, according to his LinkedIn profile.