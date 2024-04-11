Brian Conrad Named Zscaler Global Compliance Director

Brian Conrad, a cloud computing and cybersecurity expert, has joined Zscaler as director of global compliance and authorizing authority liaison.

He will bring to the role his extensive experience in the military, federal government and industry to help the company’s clients meet compliance priorities and advance zero trust implementation in support of their digital transformation goals, Zscaler said in a news release published April 4.

Conrad most recently served as acting director of the General Services Administration’s Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Stephen Kovac, global chief compliance officer at Zscaler, said Conrad’s appointment comes as the U.S. and its allies face a barrage of cyberthreats worldwide.

“We will be expanding our FedRAMP Moderate clouds internationally as well as continuing to certify our global cloud in nations that require cloud security certification such as FedRAMP. Brian’s expertise will uniquely position us to help accelerate that growth in our government and governments across the globe with similar certification programs as FedRAMP,” Kovac added.

Conrad joined GSA in 2018 as FedRAMP cybersecurity program manager after serving as an information technology and cybersecurity analyst at Booz Allen Hamilton for over seven years.

He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he held the roles of communications and information systems officer and project manager.