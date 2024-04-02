in Executive Moves, News

Brian Carr Elevated to CFO at Edgewater Federal Solutions

Brian Carr, formerly vice president of finance at Edgewater Federal Solutions, has been promoted to chief financial officer at the Frederick, Maryland-based company.

With two decades of experience in government contracting, he will now oversee the accounting, finance and pricing departments of the company and spearhead merger and acquisition activities, Edgewater said Monday.

“Since joining the team, Brian has transformed our approach to pricing strategies, and financial planning and reporting. He’s a tremendous asset,” said Dave Yockman, CEO of Edgewater.

Before joining Edgewater, Carr served as director of finance, national security sector at GovCIO and previously held the position of director of capture management at Cognosante.

Furthermore, he worked in pricing-related positions at Cognosante, URS Corp., NCI Information Systems and Northrop Grumman.

Written by Kacey Roberts

