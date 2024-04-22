Booz Allen’s Steve Escaravage: New Pathways Needed for Industry to Support Defense Missions

Steve Escaravage, an executive vice president within Booz Allen Hamilton’s global defense business, said the U.S. federal government and the Department of Defense should find new pathways that would enable industry to back defense missions as the country faces strategic competition, Defense One reported Friday.

Escaravage, a 2024 Wash100 awardee, noted that the National Defense Strategy states that denial, resilience and cost imposition are the three areas that play a role in strengthening deterrence.

“Tech innovators should look at those three areas as a rubric for how they can support defense missions,” said Escaravage.

“When it comes to denial, the U.S. has great capabilities around electronic warfare and cyber defense. Resilience is where autonomy and contested logistics come into play. Cost imposition is an area where commercial and attritable tech are crucial,” he added.

According to Escaravage, Booz Allen is driving technological transformation in support of defense missions through its venture capital arm – Booz Allen Ventures – and investment in engineering infrastructure, enablers and tools across three categories: expeditionary edge mission technologies; tactical edge mission technologies; and digital enablers.

“We selected a set of missions that we’re investing behind and that we believe are at the core of transformation and modernization within the DOD,” the Booz Allen EVP added.