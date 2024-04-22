BlueHalo, Stellar Sciences Tapped to Support AFRL’s Satellite Assessment Center

BlueHalo and Stellar Sciences have secured contracts worth $49.4 million combined to support the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Satellite Assessment Center at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Both contractors will help the center advance modeling, simulation, analysis, assessment and technical capabilities necessary to protect strategic U.S. space assets, the Department of Defense said Friday.

BlueHalo will perform research and development into predictive analysis, satellite modeling and testing environments for new methodologies to assess the impact of natural and other man-made directed energy on space systems under a $24.5 million contract.

Work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will conclude by March 31, 2029.

Stellar Sciences received a $24.9 million contract to help the Satellite Assessment Center create modeling applications for next-tier initiatives and capabilities of realistic engagements.

The company will develop and enhance modeling, simulation and analysis tools and integrate them into enterprise-scale software and information technology; support tools for addressing Space Domain Awareness challenges; and explore artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to advance innovation.

DOD expects work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to conclude by April 18, 2029.