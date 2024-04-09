BlueHalo Receives Army P-HEL Logistics Support Contract; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

BlueHalo has secured a four-year logistics support contract to help the U.S. Army manage and maintain its laser weapon system designed to defend forces and critical infrastructure against threats from small unmanned aircraft systems.

The company said Monday it will serve as the full-cycle lead system integrator overseeing preventative and corrective maintenance and operator and maintenance team training for the Army’s Palletized High Energy Laser system.

“With this contract, BlueHalo is now providing full-scale Directed Energy support to our customers–at home through advanced innovation, in the field through maintenance and training support, and strategically through operational guidance and battlespace management,” said Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo and a previous Wash100 awardee.

In April 2022, the Army received the first mature prototype of the P-HEL system, which uses BlueHalo’s LOCUST Laser Weapon System. LOCUST uses advanced software, artificial intelligence and processing to enable directed energy “kill chain” capabilities.