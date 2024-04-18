BlueHalo Reaches New Milestone Under Space Force Program; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

BlueHalo has achieved a key milestone in its work under a $1.4 billion U.S. Space Force satellite communications program.

The milestone, a successful demonstration of integrated backend mission services to Guardian operators, was completed at the 2024 Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, BlueHalo announced on Thursday.

“Working hand-in-hand with our customers and partners, we’re proud to showcase our tremendous progress in delivering the capacity, flexibility, and sustainability for critical Space Force satellite command and control needs,” said Jonathan Moneymaker , CEO of BlueHalo and a previous Wash100 Award winner.

The Space Force’s Satellite Communications Augmentation Resource program, or SCAR, is intended to boost satellite control capacity in support of future missions. The scope of the program covers the initial design through the full-rate production and delivery of transportable, ground-based phased-array antennas and associated ground electronics and software.

“It was important to get this technology in front of the Guardians to collect valuable insight from those who will soon rely on this system for space operations moving forward. The input they’ve provided this week will shape our national capabilities for decades,” Moneymaker said.

BlueHalo checked off an earlier milestone in the project last fall, in which the company validated the core BADGER digital beaming capability. During a demonstration, the technology was able to receive and process radio frequency signals in two bands through open-air transmission. Later this year, BlueHalo plans to integrate the backend mission services into the BADGER Engineering Development Unit.