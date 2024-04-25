in M&A Activity, News

Barbaricum Eyes Expanded Capabilities With ODL Services Acquisition

u003Cpu003Eu003Ca href=”https://executivebiz.com/?s=barbaricum” target=”_blank”u003EBarbaricumu003C/au003E, a service-disabled veteran-owned government contracting firm, has acquired small business u003Ca href=”https://www.odlservices.com/” target=”_blank”u003EODL Servicesu003C/au003E in an effort to expand defense and technology service offerings.u003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Ca href=”https://barbaricum.com/about/team/” target=”_blank”u003EBrandon Bloodworthu003C/au003E, partner and co-founder of Barbaricum, said in a statement published April 15 that ODL Services brings expertise in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, training and mission support.u003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003E”The combined forces will drive significant advancements in modernization efforts, predictive analytics, [artificial intelligence and machine learning] and battlespace fusion for the defense and intelligence communities,” added Bloodworth.u003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003EBarbaricum looks to innovate the use of data as a strategic asset in support of defense mission by combining the firm’s applied AI/ML expertise with ODL Services’ ISR mission experience.u003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003ECommenting on the deal, Barbaricum Partner Scott Feldmayer said, “Our clients in the defense and intelligence sectors will benefit from an enhanced suite of services and a greater depth of expertise, ensuring they remain at the cutting edge of technological and operational advancements.” u003C/pu003E

Written by Christine Thropp

