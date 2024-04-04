Baird’s Jean Stack Presented With 2024 Wash100 Award

Baird Managing Director Jean Stack accepted her 2024 Wash100 Award in a recent meeting with Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson .

Visit Wash100.com to vote for Stack as your favorite GovCon leader as part of the 2024 Wash100 popular vote competition.

For 11 years, Wash100 has annually recognized the success of the most impactful leaders in the government contracting industry. Winners are chosen for both their past achievements and their potential to continue to shape the field.

Stack’s 2024 Wash100 win is her fourth, and she returned to the ranks for guiding mergers and acquisitions, capital raising efforts and other corporate initiatives. In 2023, Baird advised on numerous deals, one of which was Bain Capital’s $5.3 billion acquisition of Guidehouse. Click here to read her full profile and learn more about Baird’s role in various M&A deals.

Garrettson, who founded the Wash100 Award, said Stack is a “GovCon powerhouse” who takes an “enthusiastic, determined and well-informed approach to leadership.”