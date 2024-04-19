BAE Taps Hanwha Defense USA to Upgrade Army Ammo Production Building

BAE Systems‘ ordnance systems business unit has selected the U.S. defense subsidiary of South Korea-based Hanwha Aerospace to upgrade a production building at a government-owned ammunition manufacturing complex in Virginia.

Hanwha Defense USA will help the U.S. Army modernize an existing Radford Army Ammunition Plant facility that manufactures propellants for the service branch, BAE said Thursday.

“We are excited to collaborate with Hanwha Defense USA, as they will use their proven expertise to help us integrate advanced chemical processing capabilities into a manufacturing environment,” said John Swift, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc.

John Kelly, president and CEO of HDUSA, said the modernization project will build on Hanwha’s experience upgrading its Korean energetics facilities.

“We look forward to implementing this upgrade at Radford and expanding our modernization collaboration with BAE Systems and the Army,” Kelly said.

BAE operates the Radford Army Ammunition Plant and spearheads the production of propellant components for military use under a $1.29 billion contract modification awarded in July 2022.