BAE Systems Commences Maple Grove Facility Construction

u003Cpu003Eu003Ca href=”https://executivebiz.com/?s=bae+systems”u003Eu003Cspanu003Eu003Cuu003EBAE Systemsu003C/uu003Eu003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E’ combat mission systems business is set to start building its u003C/spanu003Eu003Ca href=”https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bae-systems-breaks-ground-on-cutting-edge-engineering-and-product-development-site-in-maple-grove-302124777.html”u003Eu003Cspanu003Eu003Cuu003Enew site in Maple Grove, Minnesotau003C/uu003Eu003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E, with completion expected in 2025.u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EThe 236,000-square-foot facility will showcase advanced technology and infrastructure as well as energy-efficient designs in line with the company’s carbon neutrality goal by 2030, BAE Systems said Tuesday.u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EUpon completion, BAE Systems will relocate its current operations from Fridley, Minnesota, to the Maple Grove facility. u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EThe new site will include a dedicated engineering workshop, product design center and full-service prototyping laboratory.u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EBAE Systems has partnered with The Opus Group for the development of the Maple Grove project.u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003E