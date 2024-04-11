BAE Systems Inc. Partners With Ansys for DOD Engineering Modernization Effort

BAE Systems Inc. has partnered with simulation software developer Ansys to streamline the adoption of digital engineering and model-based systems engineering approaches for security and defense applications within the Department of Defense.

Ansys said Tuesday it will assist the customers of BAE in phasing out manual processes and implementing simulation methods and data management for DOD programs through the latter’s Mission Advantage technology partnership program.

Under the program, Pennsylvania-based Ansys will provide strategic bid support, architecture engineering and acceleration for sensitive digital engineering applications.

Moreover, the partnership will serve as a platform to analyze, test and develop next-generation digital engineering environments.