Michelle Kruger Assumes President Role at Austal USA

Michelle Kruger, who has been serving as interim president of the U.S. business arm of Austal since August 2023, will assume the permanent role following the decision of Austal USA‘s board of directors.

The shipbuilding company said Friday Kruger has more than 25 years of experience in the maritime industry, with a focus on new construction, repair and maintenance operations.

Prior to performing the responsibilities of Austal USA president, Kruger served as the shipbuilder’s vice president of global services and support. She oversaw ship repair and warranty efforts and led the establishment of the San Diego repair yard of Austal USA.

Her career also includes time with General Dynamics companies, Electric Boat, National Steel and Shipbuilding Company and Bath Iron Works. Some of her previous roles were VP of new construction planning at General Dynamics NASSCO and VP of operations at BIW.

Kruger holds a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and a master’s degree in marine engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She was commissioned into the U.S. Navy Reserves in 1987.

“I am thrilled and committed to lead Austal USA’s on-going growth as one of the Nation’s premier shipbuilders,” said Kruger. “As a team we will continue to deliver worldwide service and support capability while steadily advancing technology in support of our Nation’s readiness needs.”