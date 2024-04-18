Army Posts Draft Solicitation for OneSAF Simulation Toolkit Maintenance Contract

The U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation has released a draft solicitation for a potential $127 million follow-on contract to maintain a computer-generated system for managing the entire constructive modeling and simulation life cycle.

PEO STRI requires software development, integration, testing, engineering releases and maintenance of the One Semi-Automated Forces program, which supports force modernization and transformation modeling and simulation initiatives, according to a notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

The selected contractor will oversee software and hardware refresh, licensing, updates and data migration for the OneSAF simulation toolkit and deliver data and documentation products to the entire OneSAF community.

The contract has a one-year base period of performance with five option years.

Riptide is the incumbent contractor on the predecessor OneSAF contract awarded in December 2018.