ARKA Invests $85M to Expand Connecticut Facility

Optical and space technologies developer ARKA has invested $85 million in expanding its Danbury, Connecticut, facility by 14,000 square feet.

The expansion, spanning over two years, is aimed at bolstering the production of smallsat systems, payloads and optical coating capabilities as well as enabling multi-shift payload production.

“This expansion supports our increased production of sub-meter telescopes and payloads, keeping the eyes in the sky that our nation and allies depend upon for security, particularly as proliferated low earth orbit constellations grow,” said Charlie Schaub, senior vice president of ARKA’s space & defense business.

The expansion effort includes modern cleanrooms designed for the alignment, integration and testing of sub-meter aperture electro-optical/infrared telescopes and payloads.

Additionally, a customized area has been built to produce space-qualified, thin film coatings on optics for all missions.