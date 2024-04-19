in Acquisition & Procurement, Defense Security Cooperation, Foreign Military Sales, News

Argentina to Acquire Basler BT-67 Aircraft via $143M Foreign Military Sale

"Defense Security Cooperation Agency seal", by US Army Institute of Heraldry, https://tioh.army.mil/Catalog/Heraldry.aspx?HeraldryId=18873&CategoryId=10803&grp=11&menu=Uniformed%20Services, licensed under CC0
Argentina to Acquire Basler BT-67 Aircraft via $143M Foreign Military Sale
FMS approval

A potential foreign military sale of Basler BT-67 aircraft to the government of Argentina has been approved by the U.S. Department of State.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday that the FMS has an estimated cost of $143 million and includes the aircraft themselves, various parts, technical documentation, training equipment and logistics and program support, such as personnel training, technical and engineering services and transportation.

The aircraft acquisition is expected to enhance Argentina’s ability to conduct airdrop and airlift operations in Antarctica during winter.

Basler Turbo Conversions has been deemed the principal contractor.

The U.S. Congress has already been notified regarding the possible sale.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Acquisition & Procurement

ArgentinaBasler BT-67Department of StateForeign Military SaleGovcon

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

L3Harris to Boost Virginia’s Solid Rocket Motor Production Capacity
L3Harris to Boost Virginia’s Solid Rocket Motor Production Capacity
Mercury to Produce Digital Signal Processing Capability for BlueHalo’s BADGER Technology; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted
Mercury to Produce Digital Signal Processing Capability for BlueHalo’s BADGER Technology; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted