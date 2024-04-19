Argentina to Acquire Basler BT-67 Aircraft via $143M Foreign Military Sale

"Defense Security Cooperation Agency seal", by US Army Institute of Heraldry, https://tioh.army.mil/Catalog/Heraldry.aspx?HeraldryId=18873&CategoryId=10803&grp=11&menu=Uniformed%20Services, licensed under CC0

A potential foreign military sale of Basler BT-67 aircraft to the government of Argentina has been approved by the U.S. Department of State.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday that the FMS has an estimated cost of $143 million and includes the aircraft themselves, various parts, technical documentation, training equipment and logistics and program support, such as personnel training, technical and engineering services and transportation.

The aircraft acquisition is expected to enhance Argentina’s ability to conduct airdrop and airlift operations in Antarctica during winter.

Basler Turbo Conversions has been deemed the principal contractor.

The U.S. Congress has already been notified regarding the possible sale.