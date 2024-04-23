Aptive Resources’ Rachele Cooper Accepts 2024 Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson presented Aptive Resources CEO Rachele Cooper with her 2024 Wash100 Award during a recent meeting.

The individuals on Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 list represent the best and brightest in the government and government contracting landscapes. These high-powered, promising executives are honored for their outstanding leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.

Cooper is a newcomer to the Wash100 list. She was recognized for her “leadership of the management consulting firm as it supports federal government programs through creativity, technology and human-centered services,” according to her Wash100 profile .

“Rachele is an ambitious, forward-thinking and enterprising GovCon leader who created Aptive to help government customers realize their digital transformation and modernization goals and provide expertise in strategic engagement and health solutions,” said Garrettson. “Rachele built Aptive from the ground up 12 years ago, and with her recent strategic additions to the executive leadership team and major contract wins, the company is now positioned for parabolic growth in 2024 and beyond.”

