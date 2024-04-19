Applied Insight Secures Intelligence Community Contract for AI Development

Applied Insight was awarded a contract to provide an undisclosed but existing intelligence community customer with artificial intelligence development over a five-year performance period.

The cloud and technology services provider said Thursday contract work will primarily focus on AI/machine learning and its various aspects to support national security efforts.

Applied Insight has been providing a range of services and products like AI, cloud, cybersecurity and data analytics to customers. It received 12 contracts from national security clients in the last two years.

“We are extremely grateful to our customer for trusting our team to tackle this critical work in applying advanced AI technology to support our nation’s national security mission,” said Larry Denton, chief growth officer at Applied Insight. “[It is a] proof of the quality work Applied Insight delivers and the deep knowledge and close collaborative relationships we have with our customers.”