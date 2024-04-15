Anduril, HD Hyundai Seek to Develop Novel Autonomous Naval Systems Under New Partnership

U.S. defense technology company Anduril Industries has entered into a strategic partnership with South Korean commercial and military shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Anduril said Saturday that under the partnership, it will collaborate with HD Hyundai to develop new kinds of autonomous naval systems for use by the U.S., South Korea and their allies.

Through the partnership, Anduril will also gain access to the South Korean defense market, which is showing increasing interest in software-defined, autonomous defense systems. For its part, HD Hyundai will gain access to the U.S. market, which is showing demand for shipbuilding expertise and modern manufacturing capabilities.

The partnership is also expected to result in technological collaboration between the two companies.