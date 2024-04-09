Andrew Zeswitz Appointed PBG Consulting CTO

in Executive Moves, News

Andrew Zeswitz, former chief technology officer at REI Systems, has assumed the same post at PBG Consulting, an 8(a) women-owned, mission-focused digital consultancy.

He will be responsible for helping PBG expand its technology delivery organization and its intelligent automation, data and analytics, DevSecOps, cloud and infrastructure and cybersecurity capabilities in support of federal civilian customers, the McLean, Virginia-based consultant said.

Zeswitz brings to the role experience in supporting federal missions for more than 25 years. At REI Systems, he was tasked to lead the company’s strategy to adopt emerging technologies, update customer experience design, boost delivery innovation and incubate technology talent.

His career also includes time serving as program chief architect with Cerner company AbleVets and as senior technical director at ICF.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

