American Systems Programs Secure CMMI Maturity Level 3 Appraisal; John Seckel Quoted

American Systems, a provider of information engineering services to federal customers, has announced that programs under its operations/support and strategic solutions have been appraised at Capability Maturity Model Integration Maturity Level 3, or the “defined” level, for development and services by API Process Improvements.

John Steckel, president and CEO of American Systems, said in a press release Monday, “Expanding the scope of appraisal from a few select programs to our business operations and all of our strategic solutions has been a key objective for American Systems since our last CMMI appraisal.”

CMMI is a model for optimizing development processes. It helps streamline process improvement to decrease software, product, and service development risks. Achieving level 3 means the company’s guidelines for product integration are well-defined and followed by the team.

For American Systems, the latest CMMI appraisal covers several offerings, including engineering and analysis, information technology, program mission support, test and evaluation and training. It also indicates that the company’s program management processes are tailored to customer contractual requirements and focus on continuous performance improvement for development and services.

The government helped develop the CMMI. Software development contracts with the Department of Defense, and the U.S. government require a successful CMMI appraisal.