American Systems Named New Member of Space-Focused Information Sharing Center; John Steckel Quoted

American Systems has joined the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center, a security-focused organization dedicated to the space sector.

John Steckel, president and CEO of American Systems, said in a statement published Monday that the company resonates with the Space ISAC’s vision to prepare for and respond to threats against critical space assets.

“Our company is proud to stand alongside others in this endeavor and we look forward to supporting the mission for the security of our country, our allies, and our freedoms,” Steckel added.

Erin Miller, executive director of the Space ISAC, said American Systems’ professional and technical expertise aligns perfectly with the organization’s mission to facilitate collaboration against cyber threats across the space industry.

“American Systems’ membership reaffirms our commitment to creating a trusted environment, leveraging our collective strengths to safeguard critical assets and information,” she said.

The Space ISAC facilitates intelligence sharing among members to ensure a secure exchange of data on security issues that may threaten the space sector.