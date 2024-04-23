Joanne Gladden Promoted to SVP of Climate Science at Alpha Omega; Gautam Ijoor Quoted

Joanne Gladden, formerly vice president of client services at Alpha Omega, has been promoted to senior vice president of climate science at the Vienna, Virginia-based technology firm.

Gladden has over three decades of industry experience in business development, program management, executive management and project management and has supported various government customers, including the departments of Defense, Commerce and State, Alpha Omega said Tuesday.

“This promotion reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions to our customers at NOAA and USDA, and we are confident that Joanne’s leadership will further strengthen our position in the market,” said Gautam Ijoor, president and CEO at Alpha Omega.

Before joining Alpha Omega, Gladden was SVP and general manager of commercial delivery at Tangible Security and a federal account executive at NetCentrics.

Her career also includes time as assistant VP for program management at Science Applications International Corp. and VP of business development at MetroStar Systems.