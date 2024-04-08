Akamai Secures Army OTA for Zero Trust Software Prototype Production

Akamai Technologies has received an other transaction agreement from the U.S. Army to develop zero trust software prototypes in support of the service branch’s Tactical-Identity Credential and Access Management project.

The company will create T-ICAM prototypes to provide a zero trust network security architecture to secure access to Army networks used by combat units in contested operational environments, the military service said Friday.

“Tactical-ICAM will enhance our defenses by more securely and effectively providing network and specific data access only to authorized users, devices, applications and services, even in the harshest operational environments,” said Mark Kitz, program executive officer for command, control, communications-tactical.

The Army will test the technical and operational feasibility of deploying commercial ICAM technologies to support operations in connection-denied environments under the Unified Network Operations program.

PEO C3T awarded the UNO T-ICAM OTA Thursday using the Department of Defense’s new Software Acquisition Pathway.