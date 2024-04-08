in Contract Awards, News

Akamai Secures Army OTA for Zero Trust Software Prototype Production

Illustration Contributor: ArtemisDiana/Shutterstock
Akamai Secures Army OTA for Zero Trust Software Prototype Production
Zero trust architecture

Akamai Technologies has received an other transaction agreement from the U.S. Army to develop zero trust software prototypes in support of the service branch’s Tactical-Identity Credential and Access Management project.

The company will create T-ICAM prototypes to provide a zero trust network security architecture to secure access to Army networks used by combat units in contested operational environments, the military service said Friday.

“Tactical-ICAM will enhance our defenses by more securely and effectively providing network and specific data access only to authorized users, devices, applications and services, even in the harshest operational environments,” said Mark Kitz, program executive officer for command, control, communications-tactical.

The Army will test the technical and operational feasibility of deploying commercial ICAM technologies to support operations in connection-denied environments under the Unified Network Operations program.

PEO C3T awarded the UNO T-ICAM OTA Thursday using the Department of Defense’s new Software Acquisition Pathway.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

akamaiArmycontract awardGovconMark KitzTactical-Identity Credential and Access Managementzero trust

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

NASA to Offer Live Solar Eclipse Broadcast Using Verizon Networking Service; Michael Adams Quoted
NASA to Offer Live Solar Eclipse Broadcast Using Verizon Networking Service; Michael Adams Quoted
Mynaric Delivers 1st Batch of Free Space Optical Communications Terminal
Mynaric Delivers 1st Batch of Free Space Optical Communications Terminal