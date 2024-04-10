Air-Gapped Cloud Offering From Google Public Sector Now Authorized to Host Top Secret DOD Missions

Google Distributed Cloud Hosted has received authorization to host Top Secret missions for the Department of Defense and Secret and Top Secret missions for the intelligence community.

GDC Hosted is an air-gapped cloud offering from Google Public Sector that features data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and zero trust security, according to a Wednesday post on the Google Cloud blog.

Government customers using GDC Hosted are provided access to a variety of services and tools, including Vertex AI, commercial-grade offering for pre-trained AI and ML models; a virtual machine manager and the Google Kubernetes engine; identity and access management; and a key management service.

The air-gapped cloud offering also provides data protection with the help of application and hardware security, cryptography and public sector security operations from Google subsidiary Mandiant.