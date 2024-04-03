Air Force Wraps Up Testing of F-15 Aircraft Electronic Warfare System

The U.S. Air Force has concluded the initial operational test and evaluation of a BAE Systems -built electronic warfare system for the F-15E Strike Eagle and F-15EX Eagle II aircraft.

BAE Systems said Tuesday it supported the service branch’s operational test and evaluation center during the IOT&E effort for the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System as part of the Northern Edge 2023 large force exercise.

The tests showed EPAWSS’ capacity to process sensor data in-mission, develop sophisticated techniques, optimize waveforms in real-time and operate within a densely populated, unpredictable electromagnetic spectrum.