Air Force Wraps Up Testing of F-15 Aircraft Electronic Warfare System

The U.S. Air Force has concluded the initial operational test and evaluation of a BAE Systems-built electronic warfare system for the F-15E Strike Eagle and F-15EX Eagle II aircraft.
BAE Systems said Tuesday it supported the service branch’s operational test and evaluation center during the IOT&E effort for the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System as part of the Northern Edge 2023 large force exercise.
The tests showed EPAWSS’ capacity to process sensor data in-mission, develop sophisticated techniques, optimize waveforms in real-time and operate within a densely populated, unpredictable electromagnetic spectrum.
BAE Systems will now proceed to produce and field the EW systems. Furthermore, it will work with Boeing and the USAF to enhance the system’s EW capabilities, including the use of cognitive EW.