Air Force Veteran Craig Wills Named Board Adviser at HTX Labs

Immersive training services provider HTX Labs has added Craig Wills , former 19th Air Force commander, to its advisory board .

In a statement Thursday, Chris Verret, president and chief technology officer at HTX Labs, said, “We’re excited to officially bring Craig onto our board as we expand our immersive training capability more broadly across the Air Force and the other services.”

Verret noted the company has been working with Wills in the past 18 months since the latter retired from the Air Force after over three decades of service.

As commander of the 19th Air Force, Wills led more than 32,000 Airmen and 1,600 aircraft in conducting primary and follow-on training for the majority of Air Force aviators.

Before that, Wills held positions as deputy chief of the Office of Security Cooperation in Iraq and director of strategy, plans and programs at the Pacific Air Forces.