Air Force Seeks Public Input on Alternative Contracting Models for NISSC II Follow-On

The Air Force Materiel Command has issued a request for information for the follow-on to the North American Aerospace Defense Command Cheyenne Mountain Complex – Integrated Tactical Warning/Attack Assessment and Space Support Contract II, or NISSC II.

The government intends to move the contract from a single engineering sustainment model to one “that supports tailored work efforts focused on software development, security, and operations; integration; and lifecycle sustainment,” according to the RFI posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

The recommendations should be based on the performance work statement that accompanied the $455 million NISSC II operations, maintenance and sustainment task order awarded to Jacobs in 2020.

Using the PWS as basis, interested parties must, among other things, propose a model for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract enabling a principal integrator to handle the development, security, operations and integration of systems, software and tools covered by NISSC II as well as support the sustainment of operationally-accepted and baselined systems.

Interested parties must also propose a PWS for the system integration and sustainment work to be carried out by the principal integrator.

Responses to the RFI must be submitted by April 19.

Written by Jerry Petersen

