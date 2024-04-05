Accenture Federal Services, Google Public Sector to Help Agencies Advance AI Adoption via New Center of Excellence

Accenture Federal Services and Google Public Sector have unveiled a new center of excellence that seeks to help federal agencies improve citizen experience while managing sensitive and classified workloads using data management platforms and generative artificial intelligence technologies.

The Data and AI Center of Excellence will provide agency clients with access to Google Cloud’s AI-based code generation tools, Vertex AI platform, language models, specialized data and AI experts and AI-optimized infrastructure, the companies said in a joint release published Thursday.

“The ability to use optimal large language models to synthesize, analyze, and contextualize data in a responsible and ethical way offers boundless opportunities for the federal government to jumpstart new capabilities and transform their operations,” said John Goodman, CEO of Accenture Federal Services.

“We look forward to helping clients rapidly prototype, build, automate, and scale AI to speed content discovery and summarization, modernize interactive call center chat, and ultimately deliver more intuitive and seamless end user experiences,” added Goodman, a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector, said federal agencies need data management capabilities to deploy and realize the potential of AI.

“Google was built on pioneering AI research and the principle of making the world’s data accessible and useful. We’re thrilled to co-launch the Data & AI Center of Excellence, empowering clients with state-of-the-art capabilities to deliver successful mission outcomes,” noted Dahut, a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient.

In 2023, the two companies launched a center of excellence focused on helping agencies quickly detect and respond to cyberattacks.