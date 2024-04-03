3 Key Pillars of Successful AI Systems with Digital Science’s Stephen Leicht

As the federal government embraces artificial intelligence, its leaders are working to build better, more trustworthy and more reliable AI tools and technologies. Digital Science President Stephen Leicht told Executive Mosaic in a new video interview that successful AI systems rely upon three key components: data, technology and people.

AI Pillar 1: Data

“You can’t run artificial intelligence systems without the data,” he told Executive Mosaic’s Summer Myatt. “And to the extent that you have more refined information or better information, the systems can give you better answers and better intelligence.”

Leicht noted that Digital Science has the “world’s largest repository of research data outputs,” which allows the company to see information and make predictions about research and development priorities around the world.

“From an outsourced research perspective, you can see where people are placing their future bets as it relates to different technologies and innovations,” Leicht explained.

AI Pillar 2: Technology

Companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, IBM and Meta understand that the technology component of AI is critical, and they’re making significant investments in building and refining their large language models, Leicht said.

“You have to have a grip on the technology,” he urged, “and also which components of that technology when applied to the data might give you the best outcomes given the problem that you’re trying to solve.”

AI Pillar 3: People

Lastly, Leicht shared that the people who develop, iterate and deploy AI technologies are an essential piece of the AI puzzle.

“We have to have people who can speak these languages. We have to have people who can deploy these technologies, and it’s something where we can’t act quickly enough,” he said.