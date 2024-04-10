$138M Foreign Military Sale to Support Ukrainian HAWK Missiles Approved by State Department

The U.S. Department of State has approved a request by the Ukrainian government to acquire articles and services related to the sustainment of the HAWK Phase III missile system.

The $138 million foreign military sale covers spare parts, test and support equipment, tool kits, missile recertification components, engineering and integration, refurbishment and system overhaul, logistics and program support and contractor technical and field office support, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

Minority woman-owned small business PROJECTXYZ and RTX are the principal contractors for the effort.

The FMS is expected to enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend against the missile and other aerial capabilities of the Russian military.