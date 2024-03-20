Xage Security Services Now Available Through Four Inc.’s GSA Schedule; Matthew Heideman Quoted

Four Inc. has started offering Xage Security ’s products to the government sector through a General Services Administration-managed procurement vehicle.

The cybersecurity offerings , designed to streamline and integrate protection and connectivity across information technology, operational technology and cloud environments, are capable of simplifying government procurement processes, Xage Security said Tuesday.

Clients now have the option to acquire the products through reseller partners and various contracts including the GSA Schedule, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and OMNIA Partners.