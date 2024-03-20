Xage Security Services Now Available Through Four Inc.’s GSA Schedule; Matthew Heideman Quoted

Four Inc. has started offering Xage Security’s products to the government sector through a General Services Administration-managed procurement vehicle.
The cybersecurity offerings, designed to streamline and integrate protection and connectivity across information technology, operational technology and cloud environments, are capable of simplifying government procurement processes, Xage Security said Tuesday.
Clients now have the option to acquire the products through reseller partners and various contracts including the GSA Schedule, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and OMNIA Partners.
Xage Security Government President Matthew Heideman, said, “Traditional forms of security and access are failing to keep government agencies and critical infrastructure protected at a time when the need has never been greater,” adding that the partnership will aim to address this problem.